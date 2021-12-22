PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center earned national recognition recently when one of its medical students took second place in the National Student Case Submission for the American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI).
Kelsey Blundell, a fourth-year medical student at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, earned the award at the ACOI National Convention and Scientific Seminar last month in Orlando, Florida. Her entry poster was titled, “Prophylactic Anticoagulation Treatment in COVID-19 Patients Complicated with Retroperitoneal Hemorrhage.”
Blundell, a native of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, attended the national convention along with HCMC medical education director Amanda Finley, DO, and Dr. Scott Whitby of East Wood Clinic, outpatient director for HCMC’s internal medicine residency program.
Blundell completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Memphis where she majored in biochemistry. While she is currently doing a pediatric rotation in Memphis, Blundell has applied to do her residency in family medicine with an ultimate goal of working, residing and raising a family in a small rural community.
Henry County Medical Center is one of eight hospitals in the United States to receive a grant in 2020 to begin a rural residency program. HCMC has partnered with Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Medicine (LMUDCOM) to develop the new internal medicine residency program.
