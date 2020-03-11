PARIS, Tenn. – With the Tennessee legislative session in full swing, the Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) held its annual Legislative Day on the Hill in February with a legislative reception, member briefing and legislative visits.
Henry County Medical Center CEO Lisa Casteel and Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Scott Whitby attended the event, advocating for rural healthcare with local legislators as well as addressing the healthcare issues and bills being presented during this session.
Both Casteel and Whitby were able to attend a legislative priorities briefing and discussed various legislation with Rep. Bruce Griffey along with Sen. John Stevens. Hot topics included certificate of need reform, hospital assessments, telehealth for TN, along with EMS, surgical nursing and ER legislation.
Casteel and Whitby were also able to share some interesting statistics about hospitals in TN. HCMC is one of 65 rural hospitals in TN as well as one of only 39 licensed for 101-200 beds. Hospitals in TN employ over 106,000 people with an economic impact of $38,774,120,102 to Tennessee. HCMC is the largest employer in Henry County employing almost 1,000 partners.
