PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center will be launching its 2022 educational seminars beginning Jan. 22. The “It’s All About You in 2022” educational campaign features a Facebook Live or YouTube video about key health topics with medical professionals designed to help you take charge of your health this year.
These videos will be located on the Henry County Medical Center Facebook page on the 22nd day of each month at noon. Viewers will be able to ask questions about each health topic and learn new tips for better living. These questions can be sent in prior via email to tdaughrity@hcmc-tn.org or asked during the Live events.
This year’s educational campaign features a variety of topics including how to stay well during the winter months, battling seasonal changes in moods, the benefits of occupational therapy, managing men’s health including annual screenings, and many more. Each topic has been carefully chosen to help provide educational resources to the community to help this be your healthiest year yet.
HCMC offered these virtual educational events last year during the height of COVID-19 to continue to meet our mission of educating our community. You can find all the “You Are the One in 2021” seminars on our Facebook page.
“We are very excited to be able to offer these live events and videos again this year as we face another heightened COVID-19 surge,” said HCMC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tory Daughrity. “We know it is not the same as being at a Live event, but we hope we can do some later in the year. Be sure to watch our social media and website for details of all our upcoming events, screenings, and activities.”
A full list of event topics and content may be found on our website at www.hcmc-tn.org or by calling the Henry County Medical Center FindLine at (731) 644-3463.
