PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center is proud to announce the Partner of the Month for December in the Stars of Excellence program is Sarah Thacker, HCHC Food and Nutrition. Seven others were also nominated for the Stars of Excellence program.
Thacker was nominated by her manager for her caring, compassionate personality that strived to make the days brighter for her co-workers during COVID-19. She began baking cookies for partners on a monthly basis, ensuring that no one was left out. She searched for recipes and developed a cookie of the month that partners looked forward to receiving. It put a smile on faces during a very stressful time.
These HCMC partners were nominated by patients and coworkers for their hard work and dedication towards this hospital. Their work does not go unnoticed at HCMC and the hospital is glad to be able to honor them with the Stars of Excellence program. They were nominated for the following:
Tara Evans, Women’s Center: Nominated by her manager for arranging with social services a taxi for a mother who had been discharged without her baby for a visit prior to being sent to another facility over two hours away for care.
Ashley Carver, Women’s Center: Nominated by her manager for purchasing clothes for a special needs baby whose parents had limited resources. The baby was being transferred to another facility and this nurse wanted to ensure the baby and family were taken care of in a special way during a difficult time.
Tim Brown, Wes Profitt, Chuck Latimer and Robert Shell, EMS: Nominated by an ER nurse for their constant teamwork with difficult patients and situations including helping provide care to a 9-year-old patient, as well as assisting with a coding patient in the ER.
Jon Marc Gowan, Home Health and Hospice: Nominated by a patient for his respectfulness, his thorough explanation and his positive attitude while receiving care by him in her home.
