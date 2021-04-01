PARIS, Tenn. – Debbie Jelks, the director of the Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation at Henry County Medical Center, announced recently that Shelley Tucker, DPT, CLT, earned certification in the treatment of lymphedema management.
Tucker earned Certified Lymphedema Therapist certification by completing an eight-week home study program, followed by a nine-day, hands-on course in Phoenix, Arizona. Tucker is now able to provide care for patients suffering with lymphedema secondary to multiple diagnoses. She will provide a full spectrum of treatments include manual drainage, bandaging, therapeutic exercise and skin care. She treats patients of all ages.
“This is a valuable service for a huge variety of patients in our area,” said Jelks. “Very few rehabilitation clinics offer certified lymphedema management and we’re excited that Shelley completed the rigorous certification process to be able to offer this service to patients in our region.”
Tucker, a Huntingdon native who now lives in Paris, is a graduate of UT Health Science Center in Memphis. She joined HCMC and the Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation in 2013.
Lymphedema patients are treated at the Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation in the Kelley Clinic on the HCMC campus. Patients are seen only after being referred to therapy by their primary care physician or other provider.
The HCMC Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation offers convenient and specialized care providing services for neurological patients, speech/language therapy, pediatric physical and occupational therapy, and the wellness program.
