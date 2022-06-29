PARIS, Tenn. – With more than a decade of experience working in the Information Technology Department at Henry County Medical Center, Nathan Williams has recently been named the new director of IT at the hospital. Williams will replace Pam Ridley, who retired as head of the IT Department on June 10.
Williams came to HCMC in 2011 to serve as system administrator and IT infrastructure supervisor. Prior to his time at HCMC, Williams worked in various IT roles for the home decoration retail chain, Kirkland’s Inc.
A native of Puryear, Tennessee, Williams graduated from Henry County High School before going on to Tennessee Technology Center. He earned his BS in IT management from Western Governors University.
He is married to Dr. Jenilee Williams, an assistant professor at Murray State University.
“I have proudly worked alongside many dedicated people in our facility and am privileged to call them my team members!” Williams said. “I am excited for what the future holds for our department, our facility, and our community!”
HCMC is pleased to have Williams step into this role for the organization.
