Paris, Tenn. – Mengistu Yemane, M.D., Director of the Hospitalist Program at Henry County Medical Center, has been accepted into the Training to Teach in Medicine program at Harvard University Medical School. He will begin the postgraduate program in November.
The Harvard University Medical School Training to Teach in Medicine is a six-month online certificate program taught by distinguished Harvard University Medical School faculty for clinician-educators, instructors and faculty from across the globe. This contemporary program integrates traditional and novel pedagogic methods, skills-based training, two live virtual workshops, online learning modules, individual and team projects, as well as a final capstone project to benefit your home institution.
“This is a tremendous honor and opportunity for Dr. Yemane and our hospital as we continue to build our medical student and residency programs,” explained Dr. Amanda Finley, Director of Medical Education at HCMC. “We are committed to being a teaching hospital and this will go a long way in furthering that commitment.”
Dr. Yemane has directed the HCMC Hospitalist Program since his arrival at the hospital in 2015. He came to HCMC after serving as Hospitalist Director at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. Prior to that he served as a hospitalist at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. He has also worked in private practice in Somerset and Camp Springs, MD.
He received his Doctor of Medicine from Addis Ababa University in his native Ethiopia and did his post-graduate work at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Upper Darby, PA and Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
A hospitalist is a physician who specializes in caring for patients in the hospital-setting. Patients have the full attention and care of the physician at the hospital, instead of the traditional physician role where the doctor splits his time with the clinic and hospital care. HCMC developed and implemented the hospitalist program in April 2008.
For more information on our hospitalist physicians and practitioners, go to www.hcmc-tn.org.
