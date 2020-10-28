PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary awarded over $8,000 in scholarships to Henry County High School students as well as current students seeking to complete their studies in various healthcare professions.
The three recipients of the Auxiliary Scholarship are MaKayla Beckwith, Amber Mathis and Alyssa Wade. The three students are graduating seniors from Henry County High School and will be attending a college or university in the fall, studying in a medical field. The students will be pursuing the following:
• Beckwith is an aspiring pediatrician specializing in speech therapy for the disabled.
• Mathis plans to attend Bethel University to become a physician assistant.
• Wade is aspiring to become a pharmacist medication specialist
Additionally, four students were awarded funding through the Auxiliary Healthcare Foundation Scholarship:
• Abigail St. Clair, daughter of David and Mary Jane St. Clair, attending Freed-Hardeman University in her second year in nursing.
• Emily Lemonds, daughter of Jeremy and Andrea Lemonds, attending Murray State University in her second year in nursing.
• Morgan Nance attending Baptist College of Health Science in nursing.
• Leah Bell attending Murray State University studying nursing.
“We are pleased to recognize these three outstanding seniors from Henry County High School with scholarships so that they may continue their education,” said Joyce Spinn, HCMC volunteer auxiliary president. “Each young lady is very deserving of this recognition and we wish them the best of luck in their pursuit of degrees in the medical fields of their choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.