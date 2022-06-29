PARIS, Tenn. – The Henry County Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary gave a life to an idea presented by two partners from the Surgical Services Department when they agreed to purchase a prayer box for the chapel.
In the spring, Heather Chilcutt and Jennifer Irvin approached Human Resources and requested the opportunity to place a prayer box in the chapel so that anyone could share their concerns and have HCMC Chaplain Craig Peevyhouse address the needs through prayer or requested contact. The ladies requested the prayer box after looking at ways they could impact the organization and their faith community.
Since the Volunteer Auxiliary initially donated the furniture and remodel of the chapel and helped refurbish and maintain the area of the years, it was a natural fit to request the prayer box from them.
In May, the prayer box was placed in the chapel and there are now prayer cards that those wanting prayer can put in the box.
“My favorite part of working in HR is to help others take their visions for the hospital and make them a reality,” said Human Resources Director Rachel Carroll. “Heather and Jennifer came to me wanting to create a way for employees and patients to receive prayer over the challenges they may be facing. I appreciate being able to help with this project and thank the Auxiliary staff for their help as well”
The Volunteer Auxiliary at HCMC is comprised of nearly 30 volunteers that serve across the organization. Auxiliary volunteers offer their time, talent and dedication throughout the hospital in patient care and clerical settings. Our volunteers come from unique backgrounds and share the common interest in helping others. They also financially contribute to the organization through proceeds of the Pink Petal Gift Shop and other fundraisers.
