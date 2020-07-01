PARIS, Tenn. — Learn how to reduce sugar intake and improve overall health this summer by checking out Henry County Medical Center and the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation’s social media platforms and website with tips and strategies to “Rethink Your Drink.”
The Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation, Inc. (PHCHF) was selected in 2019 to receive the two-year Project Diabetes grant through the State of Tennessee, Department of Health. This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says almost half of all sugar consumed in the country comes from sugary drinks such as soda, energy and sports drinks. Added sugars can contribute to weight gain and obesity. Water is beneficial in staying hydrated and feeling refreshed. “Rethink Your Drink” social media initiative serves as a reminder to eliminate unnecessary sugars and build healthier habits.
“We are so fortunate to have received this grant in Henry County”, said Lori Stambaugh, interim project manager and community educator at HCMC. “We are hoping this initiative will help to lower our obesity and diabetes rates through promoting healthier lifestyle choices such as more physical activity and healthier beverage choices.”
Here are a few tips on making smart beverage choices:
Choose water, seltzer water, or unflavored skim or 1% milk.
For a quick, easy, and inexpensive thirst quencher, carry a water bottle and refill it throughout the day.
Serve water with meals.
Don’t “stock the fridge” with sugar-sweetened beverages. Instead, keep a jug or bottles of cold water in the fridge.
Make water more exciting by adding slices of lemon, lime, cucumber, or watermelon, or drink sparkling water.
Add a splash of 100% fruit juice to plain sparkling water for a refreshing, low-calorie drink.
Be a role model for your friends and family by choosing healthy, low-calorie beverages. n
