PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center recently welcomed eight new third-year medical students from Lincoln Memorial University’s DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine to campus.
Following the onboarding process, the students began to assist healthcare providers in the hospital and within clinics in the surrounding area.
“We are pleased these eight students have chosen Paris to start their clinical training years,” said Dr. Amanda Finley, HCMC’s director of medical education. “Over 30 physicians are now part of the medical education team that provide students with specialty-specific training that prepare these students for board testing and also instill a passion to serve in rural communities.
“I consider these students to be locals with all of them claiming home within a three-hour drive,” Finley continued. “We are planting the seeds of future physicians who will serve our region. These will be our future pediatricians, family physicians, surgeons, psychiatrists or gastroenterologists.”
