PARIS, Tenn. – Ashley Cary, new mother to Ember, was the first baby to be born in June at Henry County Medical Center.
Since 1939, June has been celebrated as National Dairy Month. Tennessee is home to 205 dairy farms and eight are situated in Henry County. with that in mind, Henry County dairy farmers have started a new initiative: to donate a dairy-themed gift basket to the first baby born in the month of June.
One basket was presented to the family by dairy farmer representatives, Angie Leach and Sarah Moss, as well as Dairy Ambassador Christian Hawbaker. Dairy-based products, including milk, were given to the family.
Henry County’s dairy farmers and the Dairy Alliance created and donated the basket presented to the family.
“We want people to drink and eat dairy in celebration of Dairy Month,” says Moss.
HCMC Director of Marketing Tory Daughrity said the Women’s Center is excited and honored to celebrate Dairy Month with Henry County farmers.
Located in Paris, Henry County Medical Center serves the healthcare needs of Henry County and the adjoining region. Including a 142-bed hospital and other facilities, the medical center provides a variety of outpatient services, as well as inpatient care. Additionally, HCMC owns and operates seven provider clinics in various specialties. Henry County Medical Center is a county-owned and operated nonprofit institution. For more information: www.hcmc-tn.org,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.