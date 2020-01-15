PARIS, Tenn. — Henry County Healthcare Center & Plumley Rehab was recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements in the quality of care they provide.
HCHC & Plumley Rehab has been recognized as a Tier 3 skilled nursing care facility in the 2020 AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative Recognition Program for meeting three of the four goals related to hospitalization, customer satisfaction, antipsychotics, and functional outcomes.
The Quality Initiative is a national effort through AHCA/NCAL that builds upon the existing work of the long term and post-acute care profession by setting specific, measurable targets to further improve quality of care in America’s skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities. The Quality Initiative Recognition Program honors AHCA/NCAL member skilled nursing care centers and assisted living communities that achieve a number of these goals.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by AHCA/NCAL in their Quality Initiative Program,” said Sandra Ray, Administrator at HCHC. “Improving the lives of the residents and families we care for every day is what brings us joy. This award symbolizes the dedication and commitment we have to the quality journey.”
“The entire team at HCHC is honored to be recognized for this incredible achievement,” said Lisa Casteel, HCMC CEO. “We are proud to improve care for our patients and residents. Our commitment to quality will continue.”
AHCA/NCAL recognized long term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals.
“This achievement represents progress on important quality measures that will positively impact the lives of residents,” said Dr. David Gifford, Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud these organizations for their hard work and dedication to this significant quality improvement effort.”
Launched in 2012 by AHCA/NCAL, the Quality Initiative serves as a national effort to build upon the existing work of the long term and post-acute care profession. The Initiative aims to further improve quality of care in skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities by challenging member facilities to meet measurable goals in areas such as hospital readmissions, off-label use of antipsychotics, and customer satisfaction.
The award will be presented to HCHC during AHCA/NCAL’s Quality Summit in Grapevine, TX in March 2020 at a ceremony and luncheon for recipients.
