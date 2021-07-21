PARIS Tenn. – Henry County Healthcare Center continues to be one of the region’s top nursing home and rehabilitation facilities, a fact confirmed recently by earning a Five-Star Quality Facility Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A five-star rating is the highest rating given to facilities by Care Compare, a division of CMS.
HCHC Administrator Sandra Ray was informed of the latest rating at the beginning of the year, but was finally able to make the news public in June. “Obviously we are very pleased with being recognized as a five-star facility and our staff should be proud that their hard work, dedication and care for our patients has been recognized once again,” Ray said.
Facilities are evaluated in five areas: overall quality, health inspection, quality measures, staffing and RN staffing. Ray noted that HCHC earned either a four- or five-star rating in every category.
HCHC was also recently awarded the Paris Post Intelligencer’s Readers’ Choice award for Best Nursing Home facility. This is awarded based on voting by the community. This is another confirmation that supports the outstanding care received at HCHC and Plumley Rehabilitation.
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily. You can access this information for nursing homes and other healthcare facilities at www.medicare.gov/care-compare.
