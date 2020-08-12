PARIS, Tenn. – As more people are being tested for COVID-19 in our community, Henry County Medical Center encourages patients to review the testing process and know how you receive your results if you are tested at our facility.
There are several different avenues for testing in our community. It can be done by the Henry County Health Department, your primary care provider, referral to the HCMC outpatient laboratory, or through the Emergency Department.
If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms, please notify your primary care provider based on their office hours or make an appointment with the Henry County Health Department who’s testing times of Monday through Friday, 8:30 -10:30 a.m.
Just a reminder, that if you do seek testing, you need to receive a referral from your primary care provider to have testing completed at HCMC. If you elect to go through the emergency department, you will be seen as an emergency room patient. If you come through as an outpatient receiving the test, you will park in the ED parking lot, call 731-644-8444 upon arrival to be met in the parking lot by a registration clerk and lab personnel to administer the collection for testing. Collection is sent off for results and you will need to allow three to 10 days for results because turnaround times are dependent upon the processing labs being utilized. Positive results will be called to your primary care provider who referred you to us to testing.
How do you get
your results?
HCMC will be notified when your results are available. Please do not call the HCMC operator, laboratory or registration departments for Coronavirus testing results. Employees ARE NOT PERMITTED to give you results over the phone.
When your results are positive for coronavirus:
A provider will contact you.
An interviewer from public health will contact you if you test positive for COVID-19, usually by phone.
The interviewer will help you understand what to do next and what support is available.
The interviewer will ask for the names and contact information of people you have had close contact with recently.
They ask for this information so they can notify people who may have been exposed. The interviewer will not share your name with your close contacts.
When your results are
negative for coronavirus:
A copy of the results will be faxed to the family physician/provider listed in your medical record.
You may contact them for your results.
If your test was performed in the emergency room and you do not have a family physician/provider listed in your medical record, the results will be called to you.
You will only be called if you do not have a family
physician/provider.
You also have the option of obtaining a written copy of your results or you can access them through our patient portal. To obtain a written copy of your results:
Call HCMC Health Information Management at 731-644-8432 to set up an appointment for pick-up. Pick up is available Monday-Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Once you have an appointment, you will come to the HCMC Emergency Room parking lot, call HIM at 731-644-8432 and walk to the blue awning set up to the right of the Emergency Room entrance. Please make sure to bring a driver’s license or a form of identification. To remain prepared, HCMC will monitor its supplies and its ability to procure supplies. HCMC will also maintain established guidelines for occupancy availability. We will continually evaluate and monitor to ensure patient safety and surveillance needs. In addition, HCMC will collaborate with the medical staff and the TN Department of Health and the Henry County Health Department to continually evaluate incidences and trends of COVID-19 cases within Henry County and the surrounding area.
How you can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus:
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discard in a trash.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
•Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your health care provider. To learn more, go to our website at www.hcmc-tn.org or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.
