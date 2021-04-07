MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital announces that Castle Connolly chose Dr. Ali Homayuni, Interventional Cardiologist, as a Top Doctor.
Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follow a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America who are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physician is among the best in their region in their medical specialty or among the best in the nation in their medical specialty. Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.
Homayuni completed his medical degree at State University of New York Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and completed his residency at Staten Island University Hospital in Internal Medicine. He continued his education by becoming Board Certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine/endovascular medicine and echocardiography.
He previously worked as an Interventional Cardiologist with Cardiosolutions in Hazard and, prior to his most recent role, worked as the Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi in McComb, Mississippi, for 10 years.
He was instrumental in the start of the interventional cardiology service line at MCCH that began in February 2020 and has since completed over 400 procedures.
He and his wife, Alexandra, have been married for 36 years and they have four children. During his spare time he enjoys biking, hunting, fishing and working out at the gym.
Homayuni has joined Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the practice of Murray Cardiology Associates to lead the Murray Heart and Vascular program. Anyone with questions, contact the MCCH marketing department at 270-762-1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.