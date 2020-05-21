MURRAY — Hope Harbor Church delivered meals to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This donation was made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We desire to be a blessing to the people who are there for our community during this crisis and will be there long after it is over. We thank God for you all,” said Art Heinz, senior pastor at Hope Harbor Church.
If you have questions, or would like to donate to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, please contact Keith Travis, chief philanthropy officer, at 270-227-0253.
