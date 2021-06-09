MURRAY – Shelly Houston, registered nurse in Pre-Anesthesia Testing, has been named the 2019 Employee of the Year at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
A 30-year employee, Houston was nominated by her peers and chosen by the MCCH executive team as the Employee of the Month in February 2019. She was named Employee of the Year out of all 12 monthly award winners.
When Houston was nominated as the February 2019 Employee of the Month, she was working in the Emergency Department, her work home for many years.
“I was so surprised and honored to be awarded this title. I definitely was not expecting to be the Employee of the Year,” said Shelly.
Shelly screens patients prior to surgical procedures in the Outpatient Surgery Department. Although she is new to this role, she has many years of experience and service at MCCH in nursing.
Shelly commented, “I love taking care of patients every day. In all my years of nursing, I usually don’t see people on their best days. I enjoy getting to help them and care for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.