MURRAY — The Howard D. Happy Company recently donated secure lockers to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for guest use in the hospital’s Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit. The secure lockers will allow guest of the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit to securely store personal belongings while visiting the unit and promote patient safety inside the unit.
The Howard D. Happy Company is long-term equipment supplier of MCCH, as well as a philanthropic partner to the The Foundation. The Foundation at MCCH secures donors in many capacities to improve the care and experience of patients and guests throughout the facility.
“We are proud to support The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital,” said Howard Cochran, owner of The Howard D. Happy Company. “The Foundation plays an important role in this community and we are honored to help in any way we can,” Cochran continued.
The Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is a 12-bed unit that opened in September 2017. The unit is one of the five geriatric facilities serving the West Kentucky region. For more information on the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at MCCH or giving opportunities through The Foundation, contact Keith Travis, MCCH chief philanthropy officer, at 270-762-1908.
