PADUCAH – Past and present members of the team at the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Laboratory gathered recently to celebrate the retirement of their coworker, Patty Hughes of Paducah.
Hughes served her community as a laboratory medical technologist for over 45 years, a remarkable span. She began her career at Lourdes Hospital in October 1976. She started in respiratory therapy before transferring to lab while attending Murray State University and, eventually, the Lourdes School of Medical Technology.
Over the years, Hughes fulfilled many roles in the lab, working mainly in the microbiology department at the time of her retirement in December 2021. On any given day, Hughes would be involved in the crucial work of culturing, examining, and identifying microorganisms including bacteria, fungi, and yeasts to advise and guide caregivers on treating and controlling infections. She would also be involved with screening for multi-resistant organisms, advising clinicians about disinfection, sterilization and isolation procedures, and providing crucial guidance on the appropriate use of antibiotics.
In retirement, Hughes is looking forward to having more time for scrapbooking, photography, and historical reenacting.
“Hughes’ impact on our community over the last 45 years is immeasurable,” said Lourdes Hospital Outreach Lab Manager Isaac May. “She’s been a wonderful teacher and role model to so many lab professionals along the way, including me. Although we’ll miss having her in the lab, her retirement is very well deserved.”
The staff that gathered to celebrate her represent approximately 396 cumulative years of laboratory experience at Lourdes Hospital.
