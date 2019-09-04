MURRAY – Sid and Loretta Jobs of Murray have presented a donation of $3,000 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Enduring Hope Campaign for the building of a new Regional Cancer Center. The $3,000 is a commitment for the naming of the West Parking lot at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. There are multiple parking lot naming opportunities available for anyone interested.
The Enduring Hope campaign has been launched to raise money for a new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy, and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, or for naming opportunities please contact Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer at 270.227.0253.
