PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center recently announced that Lawanna Johnson of Henry County Healthcare Center Director of Food and Nutrition, was selected as Director of the Quarter at the September Department Directors’ meeting.
Johnson was recognized for her outstanding work and customer service. Johnson has been employed by Henry County Medical Center and has worked at both HCMC and Henry County Healthcare Center for 28 years. She continues to have dual roles in both healthcare facilities.
According to HCMC news release, Johnson exhibits outstanding customer service and dependability. She is always willing to take on extra duties to help any department. You can find her name on almost every committee for our hospital system. She volunteers to come in and help with COVID testing, distributing food for staff during special events, and many other “extras” not job-related.
“Lawanna is a valued member of our HCHC team and one of the reasons we are a CMS five star-rated facility,” said Sandra Ray, administrator at HCHC. “I am so very proud to have her as Director of our Food and Nutrition Department. She continues to lead her department in receiving highest praise from our surveyors.”
HCMC recognizes department leaders every quarter as well as selecting a department leader of the year at the annual Service Awards presentation held in September.
