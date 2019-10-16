MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Lois Justice as the August 2019 Employee of the Month. Justice is a Food Service Aide in the MCCH Food Services Department. She has been with MCCH for 21 years.
Justice’s co-workers shared these comments:
“Lois is one of the most versatile employees around. In addition to working several of the jobs in the kitchen, she will work EVERY time you call her in on her day off. She will also work ALL shifts at Spring Creek or MCCH. She is very helpful to those she is serving in the café, as well as helping othesr in the kitchen that may be struggling to keep up. She always goes the extra mile. Often times, when she is working weekends, she will get cake layers baked and ready for the week, so that we don’t run out. She is always planning ahead to make things easier for others. She deserves this award more than anyone.”
For more information contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.