PARIS, Tenn. – Paris native and Henry County Medical Center urologist Dr. Joe Mobley, III, a 1995 graduate of Henry County High School, is the first physician in Tennessee and one of 40 nationally recognized with a Center of Excellence award from Medtronic for excellence in overactive bladder care.
Kentucky Lake Urology’s InterStim specialists are Mobley, Dr. John Beddies and FNP Morgan Stone. Their overactive bladder, urinary and fecal incontinence program has improved hundreds of lives in western Tennessee and the surrounding areas. They focus on offering patients the most up to date therapies and continued care.
Beddies, also a Paris native and a board-certified urologist, also offers the InterStim system and was the first urologist in the state to implant the MRI compatible upgrade. Morgan Stone is a 2010 Vanderbilt University nurse practitioner graduate and has eleven years of experience as a nurse practitioner specializing in urology.
“We are pleased to be the first in Tennessee and only the 40th Center of Excellence in the United States for overactive bladder care,” said Lisa Casteel, HCMC CEO. “The entire staff at Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates are committed to providing excellence in care to their patients and look for opportunities to expand their skills to offer the most comprehensive care possible. We are proud to offer growth in services to our patients.”
The designation of a Center of Excellence recognizes physicians and programs that have distinguished themselves as leaders in the InterStim therapy. It has been awarded to less than one percent of all physicians currently implanting InterStim therapy in the United States, and Mobley is the first in the state of Tennessee to be recognized. Selection criteria are rigid and based on clinical excellence in education, patient care, case volume and outcomes. Mobley has implanted over 250 patients with the InterStim system and serves as a trainer for new implanters.
“It’s quite an honor to receive the first Center of Excellence for InterStim therapy in the state of Tennessee,” Mobley said. “This certification highlights not only our commitment and success with the therapy but also the higher level of care and cutting edge technology available in our community through Henry County Medical Center. I hope this reinforces what many have known, that patients can receive some of the best and most effective therapies right here at home without the need for travel to larger cities.”
Mobley practices at Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates in Paris, treating diseases of urinary system from urologic cancers, kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, female pelvic organ prolapse, testicular disorders, and general urology. Mobley received his Masters in Public Health from George Washington University and his medical degree from the University of Tennessee. He completed a fellowship in female urology at the Cleveland Clinic and is certified by the American Board of Urology.
Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates has been treating patients in Tennessee and Kentucky for decades and has earned a reputation of excellence in urology. Some of the services offered and conditions treated at the clinic include:
• Robotic procedures
• In-office vasectomies
• Prostate screenings
• Urinary and fecal incontinence
• Urodynamics testing
• UTI’s
• Urologic cancers
• Erectile dysfunction
• Kidney and bladder stones
• Enlarged prostate/prostate infections
The primary office location is at Cornerstone Drive in Paris, with additional clinics in Huntingdon and Martin.
