MURRAY – The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently received a $15,000 donation from Bill and Kathy Kopperud of Murray to support fundraising efforts for the Enduring Hope Campaign.
Enduring Hope was launched to raise money for a new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The initiative is set to raise $6 million for entire construction. MCCH plans to open the new facility in 2023.
“We just met our first campaign goal of raising $1 million towards the project and we have just began our efforts,” said Lisa Shoemaker, senior philanthropy officer of The Foundation at MCCH.
The Foundation is accepting donations and has several naming opportunities available.
“This is such an important project for the Murray and Calloway community, to keep healthcare here at home and we fully support Enduring Hope and hope others do the same,” said Kathy Kopperud. “Every family in our community has been affected by cancer in one way or another.”
Kopperud serves on the Enduring Hope Committee for The Foundation.
For more information on how you can make a donation, contact Shoemaker at 270-762-1291.
