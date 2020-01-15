MURRAY — Residents living in and around the Murray area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Poplar Spring Baptist Church near the Pottertown community of Calloway County will host this community event on Monday. The site is located at 749 Poplar Springs Drive, just off KY 280 (Pottertown Road).
Screenings can check for:
· The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Patients can also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program that allows customers to get all the screenings they need, but pay $19.95 a month. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
