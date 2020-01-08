MURRAY — Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of hashtag activism, refers to the Tuesday after U.S. Thanksgiving in the United States.
It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. In 2019, Murray-Calloway County Hospital had multiple donors that agree to match with several families in the area making a donation. A total of $7,360 was raised on Giving Tuesday toward the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Donors included: Dave and Judy Eldridge with $1,600, Tripp and Sharon Furches with $1,600, an anonymous Donor with $10,000, another anonymous donor with $2,000, Nancy and Don Travis with $500 and John and Heather McConnell also with $500.
“Tripp and I grew up in Murray and love our community,” Sharon Furches said. “We feel it’s so important to support your local community both financially and through opportunities to serve. It’s important to set an example for the next generation on how to serve. And cancer has touched many in our family so that is certainly a cause that is important to us.”
This campaign also supports the building of a new cancer center and will make an impact on patients and families in the region who have been affected from cancer and support local cancer treatment options to continue to be provided right near home.
This can give neighbors, colleagues, families and individuals new hope with cancer care that goes a step beyond the already high quality, said hospital Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis. The result will change cancer statistics and affect families in this region years to come, he added.
Once construction begins on the new Regional Cancer Center, the project is expected to take 18 months and will consist of 17,388 square feet. The new facility will be located on the first floor of the North Tower of the hospital. The main entrance will be located on Eighth Street across from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service station.
The Regional Cancer Center was awarded a three-year approval with commendation by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons again in 2019 and has continually received the accreditation since 2005. This commendation represents dedication and professionalism of the staff that provide patient care.
To learn more, contact Travis at 270-762-1908 or visit www.murrayhospital.org/Endowment.
