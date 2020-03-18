MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital announces the retirement of Cadelia Turpin, dietitian who has dedicated 28 years of service to the hospital.
Turpin worked at Spring Creek in the nutrition assessment of residents and developing a treatment plan. She also worked as an outpatient nutrition counselor at MCCH and in the Bariatric Solutions office.
“The best thing about working has been the people I’ve worked with and met. There’s really a lot of nice people in all the different places I’ve worked which gives me confidence the world is good,” she commented.
Turpin has been married to husband Bryan for 20 years. She has a daughter Amelia, and son-in-law Jack, daughters Michelle and Melissa, along with one son, Jay, and nine grandchildren.
After retiring, Cadelia has made some definite plans, which begins with a trip to Smyrna Beach in Florida with friends. Then, she and her husband plan to travel in the United States to visit various places, including Oregon and some national parks, as well as internationally.
She wants to spend more time doing some of the things she loves, like gardening and raising flowers. She looks forward to cooking more and having more time to can as well. Cadelia enjoys reading books and yoga and wants to do more of both. She also says she loves the outdoors and is excited to be able to go anytime she wants to hike or kayak.
