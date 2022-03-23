MURRAY – Colorectal cancer has the third highest mortality rate of all cancers, but with proper screening, it can be almost completely prevented. Recently, new guidelines have been released calling for people to begin colorectal cancer screenings at age 45.
Dr. Lambros Michailidis – called Dr. Lambros by his patients – is a gastroenterologist with West Kentucky Gastroenterology. He is on a mission to spread the word about the importance of screenings and when to have them done.
“Upwards of 50,000 colorectal cancers diagnosed a year,” said Lambros. “So, it’s quite common. The unsettling thing is that 10% of those diagnoses are in patients younger than 50 years. In recent years, the incidence of colon cancer in young patients has been increasing. We don’t know exactly why that is happening. Some of it might be that we’re testing more for it, or some of it might be diet or lifestyle; but we know for a fact that the incidence in young people, especially in the 40-49 age group, is increasing.”
As a result of this trend, the American College of Gastroenterology changed their recommendations in 2021. Now, they recommended to start screening at age 45, whereas before it was 50. “So, 45 is kind of the new 50 for patients at average risk (for colon cancer),” Lambros said.
The purpose of screening is to find cancer before the patient begins showing symptoms. That is important because the earlier a cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat. Lambros noted, “After you are symptomatic, it is usually too late, and it’s definitely later than we would’ve caught it with screening.”
There are different methods of screening for colon cancer, but the most common are stool tests and colonoscopies. For a stool test, the patient provides a stool sample which may be tested for presence of blood or DNA. A colonoscopy, on the other hand, is a procedure performed while the patient is under anesthesia and an endoscope is used to look at the colon. A person with average risk for developing colon cancer could expect to repeat a stool test every one to three years; whereas, a colonoscopy is generally only repeated every 10 years.
“Colonoscopy is the most thorough way of screening for colon cancer, and it has the benefit that you can remove pre-cancerous polyps right then and there,” Lambros said. “That is why it is the preferred test, but all of the tests have different clinical scenarios they are suitable for. A positive stool test needs to be followed up with a colonoscopy.
“The sensitivity and the specificity of the stool tests, meaning how good the test is, is inferior to the colonoscopy. You can find (precancerous polyps) with the stool tests, but one issue that we have been having with the stool tests – and my biggest issue with them – is that we get a good number of false positives. Sometimes patients will go to their primary care physician and get a stool test, they might get a false positive and by the time we do the colonoscopy and realize that there is no cancer, that patient spends sometimes close to a month or two of quite a bit of anxiety, thinking they have cancer. That’s my main issue.
“Any screening is better than no screening, for sure. Colonoscopy is a safe and established procedure. It’s generally a painless procedure. People do this under anesthesia; they have a little nap, and when they wake up, we have the results ready for them. It’s not a surgery; it’s an endoscopic procedure. Its main benefit is that, when done by a trained person, it will pick up more polyps and it has the significant benefit that you can remove the pre-malignant polyps right then and there, thus preventing cancer.”
There is a significant body of evidence that suggests 10 years is a safe amount of time to elapse between colonoscopy screenings. Lambros advised, “Neoplasia is unlikely to arise, cancer is unlikely to arise from a healthy mucosa within 10 years unless that person has some other risk factor for cancer.”
Screening recommendations are largely based on a patient’s risk level. “When you come to a gastroenterologist, one of the things we will do is we will assess your degree of risk based on your personal and family history. Some people at high risk because of their family history. They generally need to start screening at a younger age – 40 or even younger. If you have a first-degree relative who has had certain types of polyps or if you have any kind of colon cancer syndrome in your family – these are not well known, but we do diagnose quite a few people here that have them – that will also require you to get screened at a younger age as well.”
The bottom line is that colorectal cancer can be prevented through screening. The key is to do it early.
