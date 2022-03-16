MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH), and The Milk Bank (TMB) received a donation of nearly 24.14 pounds totaling 398.02 pounds from Janna French of Paris, Tennessee, to support the new program.
As a part of the program, Janna had to follow specific guidelines that included an initial screening, nutrition diary and no medications in her regular routine.
A Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest. Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited to no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.
In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.
