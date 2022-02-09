MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital and The Milk Bank recently received a donation of nearly 90 ounces from Angela Taylor of Murray to support the new program.
“As a mother of eight children ranging from 18 years to 1 year in age, this is something that I have wanted to do for years,” Taylor said. “However, until recently, there have been no milk bank donating sites in our area. I wanted to give my support to others by giving back ... giving at-risk babies something that might give them that extra boost that they need to thrive. I have known so many women that have wanted to breastfeed and for various reasons couldn’t. I’ve been blessed to be able to do so easily, so why not share my blessing with others?”
Taylor said she wanted to give back to the community and she had great experiences with the delivery of seven of her eight children at the Murray hospital. As a part of the program, she had to follow specific guidelines that included an initial screening, nutrition diary and informing the program about any medications in her regular routine. Any routine medication has to meet the standards and approval of The Milk Bank. She also completed specific blood work established by the organization. After receiving approval, she then received a donor number and is responsible for providing updates on any illnesses or changes in medication.
A Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest. Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited to no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.
In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.
The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes, and distributes it throughout the United States. As a non-profit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.