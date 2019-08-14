MURRAY – Murray Medical Associates will open a walk-in clinic in the Medical Arts Building – Suite 178 West on Aug. 26. The clinic will provide access to care for area residents in need of same-day health-care service.
As many as half the people who come to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s emergency department on a daily basis could be appropriately cared for by providers within a walk-in clinic.
As part of Murray Medical Associates’ commitment to improving access to primary care, the clinic will operate with the following hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.
It will offer an alternative to urgent or emergency care for health concerns that are not life threatening but which need to be addressed the same day.
In addition to the primary care services offered by a Murray Medical Associates provider, the MMA Walk In Clinic will also have laboratory and diagnostic services on-site.
Murray Medical Associates Walk In Clinic will be staffed by a provider, nurses and other professionals who work with physicians to diagnose and treat minor health issues to help patients avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency room.
For more information on the new Murray Medical Associates Walk In Clinic, visit www.murrayphysicians.com or call 270-753-0704.
•••
Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to announce the implementation of a free hospital valet parking service for all patients and visitors of the Medical Arts Building. The service, provided by MCCH, will be located at the Medical Arts Building main entrance, located at 300 S. Eighth St., Murray, and will be offered Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., excluding holidays and weekends beginning Aug. 26.
“This valet parking service is extremely beneficial and helpful to our patients and visitors,” said John Wilson, chief operating officer. “With the opening and addition of new practices and providers, the valet option will most definitely help get our patients and visitors in and out of our facility in an easy and more timely manner.”
