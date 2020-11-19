MURRAY — Donna Sexton, pharmacy technician, has retired from Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 30 years of service.
She began her career at MCCH in the food service department where she worked for more than two years before transferring to the pharmacy department.
“I love my pharmacy family who I’ve been working with for close to 30 years. Our kids and grandkids have all grown up together. After COVID is over we will all continue to get together,” she said.
During her retirement, Sexton plans to spend time cleaning and organizing her house and is looking forward to babysitting her grandson. She would also like to garden, and work in her yard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.