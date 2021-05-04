MURRAY — Paula Shaw, laboratory secretary, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital after 49 years and five months of service. She was recently celebrated at a retirement party and presented with a coin of excellence for her dedication and service to the hospital. During her first four years at MCCH, Paula performed EKGs and then transitioned to the secretary position in lab where she retired.
“I just keep telling myself that I’m on vacation so I can handle retirement,” she said. “I have loved working with a great group of people throughout the years. The biggest change has been the computer system – when I first started I didn’t even have a typewriter.
“Also, I can’t wait to have more time and help Coach Cal with my UK basketball team!” she laughed.
Paula is married to husband Don of 40 years and they have one son, Tyler, who lives in Murray and is employed by Kingdom Trust. During her retirement, she plans to have a big flower garden, enjoy her humming birds and spend time in her pool. She would also like to travel when conditions become safer.
