MURRAY — AACVPR National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week was celebrated the week of Feb. 9-15, to recognize the impact of cardiac rehabilitation to honor the role of cardiac rehabilitation in reducing the potentially devastating effects of heart disease and improving quality of life for patients and their families.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, initiated by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), coincides with both Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month in an effort to draw greater national attention to heart health. This year’s theme, “New Start Better Heart,” honored the patients, families, and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to giving cardiac rehabilitation patients a new start.
Cardiac Rehab is a medically monitored outpatient program administered by a multidisciplinary team including registered nurses, registered dietitians, exercise specialists and health educators. Core components include: supervised exercise training, behavior modification aimed at risk factor reduction and control of metabolic disorders such as diabetes, and obesity. The program length is typically 36 sessions over a 12-week period and is generally covered by most health insurance plans. The attending physician may refer a patient up to 12 months following a qualifying event such as:
• Myocardial Infarction
• Angina Decubitus
• Other and unspecified angina pectoris
• Other specified forms of chronic ischemic heart disease
• Post-surgical status – aortocoronary bypass
• PTCA/related procedure
• Valvular repair or replacement
• Heart transplant
• Cardiomyopathy
• Arrhythmia.
For more information on Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and the services offered by the Cardio Pulmonary Rehabilitation Department at MCCH, please call (270) 762-1531.
