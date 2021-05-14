MURRAY — A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal; it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. During National Hospital Week (May 9 – 15), Murray-Calloway County Hospital honors the hundreds of caring staff members and nurses at both the hospital and supporting clinics/facilities who work together 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to deliver hope and ensure quality medical care is available to all.
“From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, Murray Hospital is critical to providing the latest medical services to ensure a healthier community. During Hospital Week, we celebrate over 110 years of history serving this community, our technology/advances, but, most importantly our people – the dedicated professionals that make up our MCCH family,” said Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH. “This year is particularly meaningful given the staff’s resilience throughout this pandemic, there is much to recognize and celebrate!”
National Hospital Week was established in 1953, and this year it will be celebrated from May 9 through May 15. The dates overlap the celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6 through 12), chosen to coincide with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, honoring her role in revolutionizing hospital care in the mid 1800s.
For over 110 years, Murray- Calloway County Hospital has been proud to serve Calloway and the surrounding counties with high-quality hospital and clinical services that continue to expand, year after year. “This Hospital Week, we thank all of the dedicated individuals — physicians, nurses, therapists, business office, housekeepers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more — for following their calling and being committed to the health and well-being of the vibrant communities we serve,” said Penner.
Learn more about Hospital Week activities by following Murray-Calloway County Hospital on Facebook for the latest updates.
