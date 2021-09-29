MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital & The Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine recently celebrated the outstanding services provided by their team of rehabilitation professionals.
“We want to express appreciation for the therapy experts and assistants who work as physical, occupational, and speech therapists,” said Director of Rehabilitation Services Keena Miller.
Rehabilitation therapists need both a thorough knowledge of the human body and the right mix of patience and understanding. Their expertise continues to expand, and they work with physicians, nurses, pain management professionals, exercise specialist and other health care professionals to provide a comprehensive plan, which encompasses the full continuum of care for each patient. Therapists not only treat a patient’s injury or illness, but also help to prevent injuries in athletes and employees.
Patients at MCCH share they experience great outcomes from therapy:“I was very impressed with the therapists,” one of them said. “Everyone listened to my concerns and always checked with how I was doing and supported me.” Another said, “Easy to get appointments and change them if needed. It was a good experience and encouraged me to do my best.”
MCCH Chief Operating Officer John Wilson also expressed his gratitude for the rehabilitation team. “We are very proud of all of our therapists and give them a big THANK YOU for all they do!” he said.
For more information about Rehabilitation Services offered at MCCH, visit www.MurrayHospital.org or contact Planning & Marketing at 270-762-1382.
