MURRAY — One of the largest charitable foundations in the area has helped benefit the chaplain program at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Recently, the Rev. Kerry Lambert, who is in his 21st year at MCCH, told the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees that it was a grant from the Paducah-based Carson-Myre Foundation that made it possible for the hospital to add another chaplain to that service. The $20,000 grant, which was renewed for this year, is helping pay the salary of the Rev. John Kerry, who joined the MCCH staff in January.
Lambert said this has helped strengthen the ministry at MCCH.
“It makes a big difference,” Lambert said. He used an electronic display board in the Garrison Board Room of the MCCH North Tower to show how much of a difference when he gave a report in August that he said is similar to the reports he submits to the foundation.
“So I will just bring up what’s happened in contrast to last year versus this year, and where you can see a significant difference is in our return visits to patients and that is a 28 percent increase in the number of contacts that we have been able to make over a six-month period. What that projects to are an additional 2,000 visits with a variety of patients and families regardless of setting over the course of a year, so it’s a significant difference maker for the emotional and spiritual needs of our patients and their families.”
Actual numbers show strong increases. Initial visits within the hospital went from 1,735 from February to July 2018 to 1,908 in the same period this year. Hospital return visits saw a big rise, from 346 to 1,001, while hospice visits rose from 276 to 311. Visits to Spring Creek Health Care & Skilled Nursing Center also saw a dramatic increase, from 107 in 2018 to 240 this year.
Lambert said this is a matter of simple addition put into action.
“With John being able to take over most of the hospital ministry, we have continued to maintain a 99th percentile feedback on quality of care from the chaplain side, so John has worked very hard to make a difference and I am very thankful to have him on board,” Lambert said, emphasizing how he now handles most of the hospice patient situations for patients who are in their last days of life. “When you’re a one-man department and you know you have hospice admissions coming up, those are very time-consuming, so it’s great encouragement when I know that I can stretch out those visits, knowing that my partner is going to be able to focus on needs at the hospital.
“The last two years, we have seen 60 percent of our patients close their life in hospice. This year, beginning from November 2018 through the end of July of the current year, that number is now 71 to 72 percent of our patients. Again, that emphasizes how I am able to spend more time in that arena while John takes care of things in the hospital.”
Lambert said MCCH Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis learned of how Carson-Myre could assist MCCH’s situation from talking to officials Mercy Health (formerly Lourdes hospital) in Paducah. There, in 2016, Carson-Myre grants were able to supply nearly $150,000 to fund two new positions for the chaplain program at that facility.
Carson-Myre is named for Jane Carson-Myre and her husband, Dr. Louis Myre. Jane is the daughter of Calloway County native Luther F. Carson, who is credited with bringing soft drink giant Coca-Cola to western Kentucky, which created a business enterprise for him. Carson was known for using his fortune to help numerous causes throughout western Kentucky and beyond.
The Foundation is designed to assist Christian outreach programs, ministry, education and programs to help those less fortunate.
Kerry joined MCCH after serving the 22 years in active duty with the U.S. Army, 16 of which were in chaplain capacities during deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. He recently told the board he is very happy to be in Murray and has been very impressed with what he has seen from the hospital’s staff.
He said the real joy is in seeing the reactions of the people being served.
“You see it on many faces, on the faces of spouses and loved ones and patients and friends who are receiving medicine and knowledge, and just having someone there to offer compassion and hope for the sick, as well as the elderly. Often, words may be few but the expressions on the faces speak volumes,” said Kerry, who used a “wearing the heart on one’s sleeve” theme to his talk that day.
“There is an old quote attributed to Teddy Roosevelt, our nation’s 25th president, that says people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. I’ve actually heard this repeated in both ministry and in hospital work. With the word ‘care,’ I think of doctors, nurses, surgeons, social workers and assistants. I think of this board and the important decisions that you make and leadership, all of whom do great work for which they are skilled.
“There’s the medical side listening to patients’ questions and concerns, as well as those of their families. I think of the letter from a wife who watched her husband’s departure from his room in the South Tower to go to the (Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House) and he departed the floor to a line of nurses giving hugs and sharing tears with both the patient and the spouse. That’s a special hospital. You truly wear your heart on your sleeve.”
