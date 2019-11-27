MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital will have its annual City/County Meeting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the Murray Room at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University.
This activity is mainly intended for the members of the Calloway County Fiscal Court and Murray City Council, as well as the executive officers of these governments, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. However, the general public is also invited to attend.
Traditionally, this meeting gives officials of the hospital the chance to review events and activities from this year, featuring such officials as CEO Jerry Penner, Director or Planning and Marketing Melony Morgan and Chief Financial Officer John Bradford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.