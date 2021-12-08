MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital said it is pleased to recognize Lauren Jones, RDN, LD, CDCES, on achieving her CDCES (Certified Diabetes Care and Education) certification.
A Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES) is a health professional who specializes in educating, supporting and promoting self-management of diabetes. The intention is to help people living with diabetes and/or prediabetes develop individualized goals to better optimize their care and health outcomes.
Jones currently works as a registered dietitian at Murray Medical Associates assisting patients on an outpatient basis regarding their nutrition needs and overall health goals. She works with individuals to maintain a healthy eating lifestyle, as well as, with diabetic patients to improve their nutrition goals in this role.
“I completed 400 hours of diabetes care and an additional 15 hours of continuing education in diabetes,” Jones said. “Following my required education hours, I then completed an extensive four-hour exam. Completing this certification has given me a more in depth look at diabetes complications, medication management and how nutrition impacts the overall health goals of my patients with diabetes.”
A referral from a provider is required set up an outpatient nutrition appointment with Jones.
