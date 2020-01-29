MURRAY — A pharmacy at a hospital not only deals with medications for improving patients’ health, but it also deals with other areas the general public may not know.
During a recent meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, board members were brought up to date on how the pharmacy at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is on the front lines of a pair of issues quite prevalent both statewide and nationally. One is with antimicrobials and finding ways for patients to not fall victim to these bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics over the years. The other has to do with opioid use and preventing patients from reaching a point that they become addicted to medications that are classified as opioids.
These are falling under stewardship programs led by the pharmacy.
“Right now, the opioid crisis is a big deal in health care,” said MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Jeff Eye. “For years, we got pushed to treat everybody’s pain and, now, we’ve got many people that are addicted to opioids and there’s been a shift to get that back in line.
“When looking at these resistant bacteria and these different infections that are associated with them, all of the medications that we used to treat them with now have resistant organisms they’re going against and it’s becoming harder and harder to treat, so (clinical pharmacist James Renfroe) has got our pharmacy and therapeutic committee running on this. Now, we have pretty broad information, where we can hone in on drugs that are very expensive, but others that are just as good (while being less costly). This is going to be a big project.”
Renfroe said one project on the antimicrobirial side is what he referred to as an “antimicrobial timeout,” where physicians are alerted to review antibiotics being given to a patient after 48 hours of treatment have elapsed. He also said it allows for a status check.
“Does this patient have an infection that could be treated with antibiotics; have we chosen the right antibiotics? These are things we’re hoping to get up and running pretty quickly,” Renfroe told the board. “We also are working on something called ‘critical indication,’ where a prescriber orders an antibiotic and will be required to choose from a selection of indications (symptoms present).
“Another thing that has been brought to my attention, and in order for us to have a good antimicrobial stewardship program, is we have to have institution-specific guidelines. That kind of helps us to all be on the same page, so that there’s not a whole lot of variability between physicians and their selections, and that we’re dealing with the most up-to-date research.”
Renfroe also said that transitioning patients from intravenous administration of antibiotics to oral before they go home is important because, by seeing how the oral administration is going, anyone treating the patient can tell if the drug is being tolerated. He also discussed what he called an antibiogram, which lets the hospital see if certain medications are running into resistance in the area surrounding Murray and Calloway County and what, if any, patterns are in place.
With opioid stewardship, Renfroe said education is going to be one of the primary weapons the hospital will deploy.
“With some patients going home on opioids, or whenever they come into the hospital, we like to set expectations for them,” he said. “That means we let them know that although we want to treat their pain, that we need to set the expectation that their pain may never go away completely, but as long as they’re doing daily routines of life, that’s called improvement and they need to know that.”
Renfoe added that MCCH is volunteering to participate in the Kentucky Statewide Opioid Stewardship Program, and this is gong to cover both inpatient and outpatient areas. This program has also asked participants to select three minor surgical procedures and to determine a percentage of those who receive a three-day supply of pain medications. The three procedures MCCH has selected are colonoscopy, laparoscopic appendectomy and carpal tunnel.
Dr. David Koelsch, chief of the MCCH medical staff, said he remembers the days when medications for pain were prescribed rather liberally.
“As providers, we were hammered on this, that if you didn’t prescribe enough pain medicine, then your patient satisfaction scores, which got reported back to you, all were poor,” Koelsch said, explaining this was not just an MCCH matter. “I think that went on to become a big part of the opioid crisis, but another thing I don’t think physicians realized was the addictive behavior that opioids caused.
“It wasn’t until recently that I went to a CMA conference in Michigan, where they had done some studies and found that almost all providers gave 25 pain pills after a laparoscopic gall bladder (operation) and, when they did a survey of how many those patients took, it was really half that many. The reason they gave that many was because they didn’t patients calling the office and asking for refills and things like that.
“As physicians, though, you don’t know that they didn’t take that much and then you have leftover pain medications sitting around in people’s medicine cabinets, and that’s the most common source for opioid-dependent patients. It comes from family members who just recently had surgery.
“So it’s a good thing for us, as an institution, to tackle and maybe this is where we make a dent in the opioid crisis.”
