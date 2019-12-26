MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently recognized more than 108 employees at the 41st annual Service Awards Banquet for reaching a milestone in their years of service at both MCCH and at Spring Creek Health Care.
The banquet was circus themed and held in the Curris Center Ballroom at Murray State University to honor employees reaching a milestone in service. Recent retirees and employees with more than 20 years of service but not celebrating a milestone year were also honored. In total, the employees celebrating milestones represented more than 1,400 combined years of service.
Musical entertainment was provided during the dinner by John McDaniel, and MCCH CEO Jerry Penner delivered opening remarks and honored those with 30, 35, and 40 years of service milestones. Hospital chaplain John Carey gave the invocation and Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer, recognized employees with five years of service. John Bradford, CFO, recognized the 10 and 15 year employees, John Wilson, COO, recognized the 20 and 25 year employees and everyone in attendance with over 20 years of service.
