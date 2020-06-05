MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates will end free COVID-19 testing, beginning Monday.
Testing will continue to be available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the drive-thru location on the West Side Entrance of the hospital (parking lot is marked by a sign with the state of Kentucky). Saturday testing will take place in the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic located in Suite 180 West of the Medical Arts Building.
Individuals who would like to be tested should present their insurance card and have proper identification available. Most insurances will pay for the testing.
Some symptoms for COVID-19 may include the following:
Fever, chills, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
Patients will be notified of the results and recommended appropriate treatment. For more information on COVID-19 Curbside Testing, call 270-753-0704.
The Center for Health & Wellness at Murray-Calloway County Hospital has re-opened.
The Center for Health and Wellness has implemented a resumption of services based on the guidelines provided by the state of Kentucky and the CDC. This phased reopening began on June 1st.
“While no one knows exactly when we will be able to return to “normal” operations, we look forward to seeing our members,” said Melony Morgan, MCCH director of planning and marketing.
Some of the guidelines will be the same as those for many businesses that are re-opening in addition to some specific requirements that will protect our members and staff. The Wellness Center will enforce strict social distancing in all areas of the facility.
Floor signage will be in place to indicate appropriate social distancing. It is critical to emphasize that maintaining social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.
Exercise equipment will be clearly marked on availability to maintain these guidelines and members will be asked to help us by cleaning the equipment after each use.
Everyone who comes to the Center for Health & Wellness will be required to wear a mask upon entering the facility, undergo a brief health screening and sanitize hands.
The pool will re-open on Sunday for lap swimming.
If you have any questions, contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
