MURRAY — The ninth annual Golf Classic hosted by the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, offers cash prizes and will be held Friday, September 27 at the Miller Memorial Golf Course.
The tournament brought in around 100 golfers last year, raising close to $26,500. One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
The golf tournament, sponsored by McConnell Insurance Agency in Murray, is a 4-person scramble with morning and afternoon sessions available. Lunch, green fees, golf shirt and cart rental are all included in the registration cost. A mulligan/skirt/throw package is also available for purchase.
The lunch is catered and donated by Sirloin Stockade of Murray.
Golfers for the morning session will check in at 6:30 a.m. and tee off at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., as well as check-in for the afternoon session. The afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Awards will be handed out at 5:30 p.m.
A four-person team is the following costs:
$450 (green fees, golf carts, shirts)
$500 (green fees, golf carts, shirts, PLUS four mulligan packages)
$1,525 (green fees, golf carts, shirts, four mulligan packages, and HOLE sponsorship)
Registration forms are available online at www.MCCHEndowment.org or by calling
(270) 762-1908. Pre-registration is required. Hole sponsorships are $1,025 (without player fees) or $1,525 (which includes team registration, shirts, and mulligan/skirt/throw package) are also available.
The Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare supports MCCH and the community through numerous philanthropic opportunities such as the new Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, purchase of new, state-of-the-art medical equipment and more. For more information, visit www.MCCHEndowment.org.
