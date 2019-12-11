MURRAY — Murray Calloway County Hospital is partnering with the Kentucky Cancer Program and Paducah Dermatology to host a free SPOTme® skin cancer screening from 6-7 p.m. Monday, at MCCH’s Hematology and Oncology office.
“Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and it is estimated that one person dies from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every hour,” said Jamie Smith, cancer control specialist, with the Kentucky Cancer Program. “Yet not only is skin cancer preventable, it’s highly treatable when detected early.”
The free screening is by appointment only. Call the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 to schedule an appointment.
“Unlike other cancers, skin cancer can be seen on the surface of your skin, making it critical to regularly check your skin for changing or suspicious spots,” said Smith. “A skin cancer screening from a dermatologist is a visual exam that is painless, only takes a few minutes, and could save your life.”
The SPOTme® skin cancer screening program is part of the American Academy of Dermatology’s SPOT Skin Cancer initiative, a campaign to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.
Since 1985, AAD member dermatologists have conducted more than 2.4 million free skin cancer screenings and have detected nearly 248,000 suspicious lesions, including more than 27,500 suspected melanomas.
Call the Kentucky Cancer Program for more information or to schedule an appointment, 270-442-1310.
For more information about how to prevent and detect skin cancer, including instructions on how to perform a skin self-exam, visit SPOTme.org. There, you can download a body mole map for tracking changes in your skin and find free SPOTme® skin cancer screenings in your area.
