MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Kelli Phelps as the October 2019 Employee of the Month. Phelps is a Lead Emergency Department Technician in the MCCH Emergency Department. She has served six years at MCCH.
Phelps’ co-worker shared these comments:
“The nomination says to use 100 words to describe why one is deserving of Employee of the Month…There isn’t enough space allowed to describe how amazing Kelli is! I worked with Kelli for almost three years in the ED and it was the best experience of my life. She is there for everyone that needs her. When the ED is busy, she takes care of the department like a boss. I have seen her handle so many different situations with patients and families. She was excellent with all of them. She is hard worker and an amazing friend. Our profession requires us to be present in some of people’s toughest times, and watching the compassion Kelli gives during those times is breathtaking. Everyone that works in the ED is a big family, and Kelli is no exception. She would give the shirt off her back for someone that needed it. You are a rock star, Kelli! Keep up the outstanding work you do!”
