MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently welcomed Carlie Bourland, SLP to the Center for Rehab & Sports Medicine.
She completed her master of science and bachelor of science in speech-language pathology from Murray State University and has worked in various locations to further her experience including Sensory Solutions, LLC, Orthopedic Neurological Rehabilitation, and EmpowerMe Wellness.
Bourland will work with patients to complete an evaluation and create a treatment plan for those with communication disorders and swallowing disorders. Speech-language pathologists, such as Bourland, work with people of all ages to assess, diagnose, treat and help prevent many types of communication and swallowing disorders.
Diagnosis may include:
• Speech sounds: Articulation, phonological disorders, apraxia of speech, or dysarthria
• Language: Comprehension of written or verbal language or aphasia in adults
• Social communication: Social cues, use of social space or pragmatics
• Voice: Ability to speak and make sounds
• Fluency: Stuttering
• Cognitive communication: Memory, attention problem solving, organization, and other thinking skills
• Feeding and swallowing: Dysphagia
These Disorders May be Caused By:
• Brain damage, due to stroke or head injury
• Diseases that progress over time, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Huntington’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease
• Head, neck or mouth cancer
• Dementia
• Developmental disorders
If you believe you or a family member might benefit from speech therapy, you can talk to your doctor about a referral to the Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine at MCCH.
