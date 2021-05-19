MURRAY –Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently celebrated National Hospital Week and National Nurses week with a variety of activities.
Nurses enjoyed a luncheon in their honor and all employees celebrated with the annual Pancake Breakfast, Wellness Wednesday and a Friday cookout that ended the week.
“This year’s hospital week has provided us an opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to our more than 1,000 employees and physicians,” said Jerry Penner, hospital CEO. “This week’s celebrations are just a small way for us to give back and celebrate their unwavering commitment during a challenging year.”
