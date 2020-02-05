MURRAY — February is National American Heart Month and Murray-Calloway County Hospital is joining in the national effort to educate communities on the importance of being heart healthy.
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. Fortunately, 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.
That’s why this year MCCH is asking everyone to wear red on National Wear Red Day on Friday and to encourage others to do the same and make the time to Know Your Numbers. Five numbers that all women should know to take control of their heart health are: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.
To recognize Go Red, MCCH will be hosting a community screening event on Friday from 7:30– 9 a.m. in the North Tower Lobby (entrance across from Ty Holland Stadium). Free screenings will be provided and include the following:
• Cholesterol & Glucose – Provided by Wellness Works (no fasting required)
• Blood Presssure – Provided by Cardiac Rehab
• BMI & Waist Circumference – Provided by Bariatric Solutions
• Murray Cardiology Associates and Murray Heart & Vascular Info. Tables
There will be education information provided by Murray Cardiology Associates and Murray Heart & Vascular. Community members will have an opportunity to meet the new Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Homayuni. Refreshments and give-a-ways will also be handed out.
For more information on American Heart Month’s FREE community screening event, contact the MCCH Marketing Department at (270) 762-1381 or (270) 762-1382.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.