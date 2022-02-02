MURRAY – Kim Clark, occupational therapist (OT) at the Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, recently earned national credential as a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT). Clark has 21 years of experience in occupational therapy and has been caring for patients at MCCH since 2010.
People value the use of their hands; therefore, any loss of function through injury or disease can devastate lives. The CHT credential offers assurance to the public that the therapist treating them has achieved the highest recognition of competency in the profession of upper limb rehabilitation, including the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder girdle.
Clark, MOT/R of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, has earned the distinguished CHT designation after completing all required examinations and clinical studies in November 2021.
The Hand Therapy Certification Commission, Inc., (HTCC), the recognized specialist in hand therapy certification worldwide, is proud to announce that Clark has met all requirements set forth by the commission. These requirements include at least three years of clinical experience as an/a [occupational therapist or physical therapist], a minimum of 4,000 hours in direct practice in hand therapy, and a comprehensive exam with successful completion of advanced clinical skills and theory in upper limb rehabilitation. There are approximately 7,200 individuals worldwide hold this marked designation.
“The importance of the hands ability to discriminate between the objects we touch and to have the dexterity to perform all of our common daily activities cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Derek Morgan, orthopaedic surgeon. “With the high functional goals that we have for patients, we are grateful to have Kim Clark, OT as a Certified Hand Therapist at MCCH.”
The CHT credential is recognized by many professional organizations as a benchmark for excellence in advance specialty credentialing in health care.
